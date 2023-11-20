Man (79) dies after fall on Croagh Patrick in poor weather conditions

A view of the pathway up Croagh Patrick. Photograph: Conor McKeown

A 79-year-old man has died in Mayo University Hospital from injuries received in a fall on Croagh Patrick on Friday.

The victim has been named locally as Pat O’Mahony, a company director, who lived at The Harbour Mill complex, overlooking the Quay in Westport.

Mr O’Mahony fell on Croagh Patrick on Friday afternoon during a period in which the weather conditions were particularly poor.

He was airlifted to Mayo University Hospital on Rescue 118 helicopter where he died from head injuries on Sunday.

Tributes were paid online to Mr O’Mahony who had a distinguished career in his earlier lifetime.

He served as senior adviser to the Commission of Inquiry (Banking Sector) Ireland 2010-2011.

Over a 14 year period (1996-2010) he served as Chairman of the Irish Medicines Board.

Improvements to the paths on Croagh Patrick have been underway for several years after seasons with heightened numbers of injuries and damage to the surrounding environment from climbers attempting to avoid dangerous scree.

Around 100,000 people make the trek every year. Mayo Mountain Rescue has in the past warned pilgrims and other climbers to ensure they have the correct equipment and take precautions ahead of the climb.