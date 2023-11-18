President Higgins pays tribute to sailor (39) who died suddenly on board the LÉ Róisín

Leading Seaman Conor Kiely was in the service for 17 years in a number of positions ashore and at sea, serving aboard the LÉ Aisling, LÉ Niamh, LÉ Orla, LÉ William Butler Yeats and most recently as a crew member of LÉ Róisín (above).

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to a 39-year-old sailor who died suddenly on board the naval ship LÉ Róisín on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to attend to Leading Seaman Conor Kiely who was found unresponsive by colleagues while the ship was in dock for maintenance in Cork.

Condolences to Mr Kiely’s family were also expressed by Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, and Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Service Commodore, Michael Moore.

“It is with great sorrow that members of the Naval Service will have heard of the passing of Leading Seaman Conor Kiely,” said President Higgins. “L/S Kiely will be remembered by all those with whom he served on a number of the Irish vessels, including the LÉ Aisling, LÉ Niamh, LÉ Orla, LÉ William Butler Yeats and LÉ Róisín. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family at this time.”

Mr Kiely, from Co Cork, joined the Naval Service in 2006 and entered the Seamans Branch where he qualified as a gunner the following year.

“The members of the Naval Service have sadly lost a shipmate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family at this sad time,” said the Officer Commanding Naval Operations Command Captain Kenneth Minehane. “Our dearly departed colleague will be missed and never forgotten.”