Gardaí investigating after ambulances called for students at Cork school who became ill

Gardaí in Co Cork are investigating after ambulance crews were called to a school in Fermoy earlier this week after several students became ill.

At 10am on Wednesday, gardaí in Fermoy received a report that four male teenagers had taken ill at a school in the town.

The youths were assessed by ambulance crews who attended at the school. They did not require any further medical treatment or hospitalisation.

Garda enquiries led to a number of searches being carried at a commercial shop and homes in the Fermoy area yesterday where items of potentially evidential value were seized.

Some of the items seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB) has confirmed that An Garda Síochána and the emergency services were on site at Coláiste an Chraoibhín in Fermoy on Wednesday in relation to a medical incident.

“The incident was successfully managed and Cork ETB and Coláiste an Chraoibhín would like to thank the gardaí and the emergency services for their assistance.”

Gardaí are appealing for any person with information that can assist with their investigation to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.