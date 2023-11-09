Met Éireann issues weather warnings as temperatures set to fall

Met Éireann has warned of heavy, prolonged and at times thundery showers in parts of Munster, with spot flooding likely. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP

Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings for the days ahead, with temperatures continuing to fall across the country as winter takes hold.

A status yellow rain warning is currently in place for counties Clare and Kerry, valid until 6am on Friday. The forecaster has warned of heavy, prolonged and at times thundery showers, with spot flooding likely.

The forecaster has also issued a yellow wind warning for Kerry and West Cork, with “very strong and gusty westerly winds” expected on Thursday morning. The warning expires at 10am.

Elsewhere, Met Éireann is expecting sunny spells and widespread blustery showers – “heavy and prolonged” downpours on Thursday may trigger some spot flooding, especially in the southwest of the country.

Hail showers and thunderstorms are possible in parts of the country, later in the day. Lowest temperatures on Thursday night will straddle between 0 and 6 degrees, with frost possible in Ulster and the midlands.

After a sunny Friday with some passing showers, temperatures will continue to drop, according to the forecaster. The mercury is expected to drop to minus 1 degrees in parts of the country on Friday night.

Frost and fog will clear on Saturday morning for, initially, more dry and sunny conditions. However, rain will develop in the southwest of the country around lunchtime, extending across Munster into the evening.

Rain patterns will extend to the northeast into Saturday night, with lowest temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees.

Sunday morning will be wet, but rain will eventually clear eastwards, with conditions remaining mostly dry save for some isolated showers. Lowest temperatures on Sunday night will move between 4 and 8 degrees.

Monday will bring widespread showers, with the week ahead looking unsettled.