‘Full emergency’ declared at Dublin Airport after reports of smoke in aircraft

A private aircraft aborted take-off at Dublin Airport on Sunday due to reports of smoke in the cockpit. Photograph: iStock

A “full emergency” was declared at Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon following reports of smoke coming from an aircraft, airport operator DAA has said.

A spokesman said the emergency was declared after a private aircraft aborted take-off due to reports of smoke in the cockpit.

There were three crew on board the plane, who were evacuated, he added.

“Dublin Airport’s emergency services responded and after an evacuation of the crew the aircraft was towed under escort to the general aviation area of the airport,” the spokesman added.