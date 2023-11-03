‘After everything he went through…my son was born again’: Deliveroo rider’s father says João Ferreira is full of hope

The father of the Deliveroo rider who was seriously injured by a Garda car on M50 arrived in Dublin on Thursday to be at his son’s side.

João Ferreira (23) lost part of his right leg in the incident and was among a number of Brazilians who were trying to assist a friend recover a stolen bike on Saturday afternoon by following its tracking device when the incident happened near junction 11, Tallaght.

Anderson Farias, the mayor of São José dos Campos told The Irish Times on his arrival at Dublin Airport: “I cannot wait to see my son ... to hug and to be close to him”.

The Brazilian Embassy in Dublin welcomed Mr Farias at the airport, and he went straight to Tallaght University Hospital, where João Ferreira (23) has been in care since Saturday.

READ MORE

“I feel my heart calmer. I was able to touch his hand, hug him. I was able to tell him that I love him deeply,” Mr Farias said moments after seeing his son for the first time since the incident.

Joao Ferreira, Deliveroo driver injured in an incident on the M50

Mr Ferreira’s father explains that it is still unknown what the aftermath of this incident will have on his son’s life, but he is confident in his recovery.

“After everything he went through ... my son was born again. Seeing him responding to me through tears and being with my wife again was heart-warming,” shared Mr Farias with The Irish Times.

Mr Ferreira’s mother, Sheila Thomaz (47), arrived in Dublin on Sunday morning after hearing that her son was seriously injured and has been at her son’s side since.

[ What a tragedy on the M50 reveals about the lives of food delivery drivers ]

[ On Dublin’s boardwalk: How a Liffey-side project became a tale of two cities ]

“Thank God he is improving. It came as a surprise to us that he is no longer intubated and is begging to breathe on his own. This is a huge advance,” she said.

Mr Ferreira is still in an intensive care unit, but the doctors are very optimistic regarding his recovery, according to his mother.

“He’s calm and conscious now. Of course, he is still in shock because it is one when you know you’ve lost a part of a leg. He wants to understand what has happened to him. But I tell him all the time to stay strong, to think positive and not to worry,” Ms Thomaz said.

“I don’t know if he will be traumatised by all this. If he wants to return [to Brazil] or not. But what he decides, we are here as a family to give him as much support as possible”, she added.

Mr Farias told The Irish Times that the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) had contacted those at the scene to bear witness, and Gsoc is now in possession of the CCTV.

“I trust and give a vote of confidence, whether for the Irish Government or the Gsoc to actually carry out this investigation.

“What happened must be explained and be cared for according to the law, and then things can change so that this situation doesn’t repeat to anyone else,” he said.