Port of Cork chief says increase in cruise liner traffic contributing €14m to local economy

The MSC Virtuosa, docked at the Port of Cork, brought the total number of cruise ships that have docked in the port this year to 94. Photograph: Aidan Fleming

The chief commercial officer of the Port of Cork has hailed 2023 as a positive year for cruise liner business, with cruise ship traffic to Cork up 16 per cent compared with 2022 and visitor numbers up 60,000 to 180,000, contributing approximately €14 million to the local economy.

Speaking after the Port of Cork hosted the last of its 2023 cruise liners, the MSC Virtuosa, Conor Mowlds said the ship, with a capacity to carry more than 6,300 passengers, had brought the total number of cruise ships that have docked in the port this year to 94 and the number of visitors to 180,000.

“We are delighted to have hosted so many cruise liners in the Port of Cork this season. The cruise industry continues to contribute a major part in the success of the Irish tourism and hospitality sectors,” said Mr Mowlds.

“This year, we have had a 16 per cent increase in the number of cruise liners docking in Cork, with nine ships making their maiden call. As a result, we have welcomed an additional 60,000 passengers compared to 2022, demonstrating the strength of Cork as a highly desirable tourist destination.”

READ MORE

Speaking earlier this year in advance of the arrival of the first cruise ship, The Ambience on April 10th, Mr Mowlds said the Port of Cork was delighted to welcome 120,000 passengers to Cork in 2022 following a two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic and 2023 promised to be even better.

And reviewing the 2023 season, he said: “We are quite happy this year in terms of where the Port of Cork is going if you compare and contrast with the challenges pre-pandemic. The cruise ships are not just about revenue for the Port of Cork, but a huge contributor to the local economy.

“Cobh has benefited hugely from the cruise ships traffic, as indeed has the Port of Bantry and the general hinterland. These cruise tourists want to come back again and again, because of the welcome they’ve received right across the region, which is a positive for all concerned.”

The Port of Cork is the only port in Ireland with a dedicated cruise berth in Cobh where passengers can disembark directly on to the quayside alongside the Cobh Heritage Centre and Mr Mowlds’ comments were echoed by the president of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, Toddy Stafford.

“The cruise season is always a key highlight of our year for the town of Cobh and the wider local harbour community. Throughout the season, the series of impressive vessels attracts a large number of visitors to Cobh and brings a vibrant atmosphere to the town. This year’s increase in footfall has been beneficial to businesses and traders, providing a solid boost to our local economy.”

Bantry has also seen a growth in cruise liner business with the town welcoming predominantly smaller, expedition-style cruise ships along the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way with some 12 ships calling there this year, bringing an estimated 5,000-plus visitors to the town and surrounding area.