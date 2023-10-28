Duo charged in Donegal court with human trafficking and money laundering

The court heard that the investigation was 'complex and detailed' and ongoing in various jurisdictions for the past 18 months. File photograph: The Irish Times

Two men have appeared at a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court each charged with four counts of human trafficking and one of money laundering.

They were arrested by gardaí under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on Tuesday, October 24th, following an intelligence-led operation. The arrests are part of an overall international operation into the alleged trafficking of people into Ireland for the purpose of labour exploitation.

The two were named as Georgijs Poniza (35) and Armen Pogosyan (28), both of Assaroe Falls, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. They appeared at court under heavy security having been detained at the adjoining Garda station since Tuesday last.

The court heard that the investigation was “complex and detailed” and ongoing in various jurisdictions for the past 18 months.

The four alleged victims are all Latvian nationals whom it was claimed arrived in Ireland by plane and were given jobs in various companies in Donegal.

Garda Insp Tony Byrne said gardaí objected to bail for both men.

Det Garda Patrick Kelly gave evidence of the arrest, charge and cautioning of Mr Poniza, saying he made no reply when charged. The detective outlined reasons for his objections to bail which were refuted by Mr Poniza’s solicitor.

The court was told that Mr Poniza is a married father-of-four who is a Latvian national and has been living in Ballyshannon for seven years. In addition to four counts of trafficking, he is also charged with money laundering of €51,100.

Having listened to Det Kelly and Mr Poniza’s solicitor, Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted bail on several conditions.

These include that Mr Poniza surrenders his passport, not interfere with or contact any of the alleged victims or witnesses in the case, sign on daily at a Garda station, reside at his address at Assaroe Falls, Ballyshannon and provide a mobile phone number at which he can be contacted.

Bail is conditional on Mr Poniza’s own bond of €10,000, with €1,000 to be lodged in cash and the cash source to be verified. The judge also asked for two independent sureties of €20,000 with €3,000 cash to be lodged by each and the source to be verified.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Det Garda Mark Deavin gave evidence of arrest, charge of cautioning of the second accused man, Armen Pogosyan, who replied “no comment” to all charges. Det Deavin also objected to bail which was refuted by Mr Pogosyan’s solicitor.

The court heard that Mr Pogosyan is a married man and an Armenian national who had been living in Glenties and Ballyshannon for several years. As well as four counts of human trafficking he is also charged with money laundering of €14,060.

The judge granted bail on conditions similar to Mr Poniza’s.

Bail is conditional on Pogosyan’s own bond of €10,000, with €750 to be lodged in cash and the cash source to be verified. the judge also asked for two independent sureties of €20,000 with €2,000 cash to be lodged by each and the source to be verified.

He was also remanded in custody with consent to bail.