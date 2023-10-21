Woman (70s) killed in road traffic incident in Monaghan

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A woman has died following a road traffic incident in Co Monaghan on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 1.20pm on the Cootehill Road near Monaghan town, when a bicycle collided with a car.

The woman on the bicycle, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene, which was attended by gardaí and emergency services.

Her body was taken to Monaghan hospital where a postmortem will take place. The road remained closed for a forensic examination on Saturday night.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them, in particular those who may have video footage, including dash cams.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.