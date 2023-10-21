Ireland

Woman (70s) killed in road traffic incident in Monaghan

Incident occurred on Cootehill Road and involved collision between a bicycle and a car

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sat Oct 21 2023 - 20:17

A woman has died following a road traffic incident in Co Monaghan on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 1.20pm on the Cootehill Road near Monaghan town, when a bicycle collided with a car.

The woman on the bicycle, who was in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene, which was attended by gardaí and emergency services.

Her body was taken to Monaghan hospital where a postmortem will take place. The road remained closed for a forensic examination on Saturday night.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them, in particular those who may have video footage, including dash cams.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

LATEST STORIES