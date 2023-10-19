Duo seriously injured in Co Monaghan two-car collision

Emergency services attended the scene which was preserved for technical examination. Photograph: The Irish Times

Two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a car crash in Co Monaghan.

The collision occurred at Killarue on the R180 between Carrickmacross and Ballybay at about 10.15am on Thursday.

Two women passengers in each of the cars, one aged in her 50s and the other in her 60s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where their conditions were described as serious.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 20s, attended the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as did the driver of the second vehicle, and a man in his 50s, and a female passenger in her 40s.

READ MORE

Emergency services attended the scene which was preserved for technical examination. The road was closed and local diversions put in place.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users travelling in the area of Killarue, Carrickmacross between 9.30am and 10.30am, and who may have camera footage, are asked to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.