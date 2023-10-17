Storm Babet: Flooding preparations under way as orange weather warning in place in south of Ireland

Walkers battle the heavy rain and wind in Howth during Storm Agnes in September. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Local councils in the south of the country are bracing for possible pockets of flooding as Storm Babet hits Ireland from Tuesday morning onwards.

A status orange weather warning from Met Éireann is in place for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, due to the expected heavy rain, which will bring possible localised flooding.

Cork City Council warned the storm could bring an increased “tidal flood risk” along low-lying city quays during high tide on Tuesday evening at around 7.50pm. The local authority said however that property damage was not expected.

Kerry County Council similarly warned locals to be wary of difficult driving conditions and the potential for the heavy rain to cause some localised flooding.

The status orange weather warning is in place until 6am on Wednesday.

A lower-level status yellow advisory over heavy rain is in place for all of Connacht, as well as Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Met Éireann advised that counties covered by the status yellow rain warning could also be at risk of localised flooding.

The worst of the storm is forecast to hit England and Scotland, where some areas may see up to 200mm of rainfall and the possibility of 110km/h gale-force winds.

Met Éireann said temperatures on Tuesday would drop to lows of eight to 11 degrees, with heaviest rain likely during the morning and again overnight.

Wednesday is forecast to be a warmer day as the worst of Storm Babet passes, however outbreaks of rain are expected to be heavy in parts.