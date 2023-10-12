Lorna Kearney a person of ‘deep faith’ who loved time with family and friends, funeral told

The funeral of Lorna Kearney took place at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Thursday. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Lorna Kearney, who was killed in a violent incident in Co Offaly late last month, has been remembered at her funeral Mass as a person of “deep faith” who loved spending time with family and friends.

Ms Kearney (née Woodnutt), aged in her 40s, “loved exercising, running and going out for a walk with her dogs Charlie and Toby,” mourners heard at the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, on Thursday.

The priest said Ms Kearney “loved her dogs so much that when Charlie got hurt, she bought him a buggy so she could bring him on her walks”.

“Lorna was a person of deep and strong faith. She enjoyed gathering on Sundays for prayer and worship. She enjoyed reading the Bible every day,” he said.

The offertory gifts brought to the altar during the funeral included a skipping rope, which served to “remind us of times Lorna shared walking with family and friends, often ending with a cup of tea or coffee afterwards”.

Concert tickets were also brought to the altar as Ms Kearney “enjoyed going on holidays and to concerts with family and friends. She especially enjoyed Westlife and Taylor Swift,” the priest said.

A Bible was also brought to the altar, as “Lorna had a special love of God,” he added.

A teenager accused of Ms Kearney’s murder was remanded in detention for two further weeks following a court hearing on October 4th.