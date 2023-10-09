Man arrested as hundreds gather outside Israeli Embassy to protest bombing of Gaza

Protest outside the Israeli embassy, Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

A man has been arrested for damaging the building containing the Israeli Embassy this evening during a large protest in support of Palestine.

Several hundred people gathered outside the office building in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 on Monday evening in response to a massive bombardment of the Palestinian city of Gaza which has left hundreds dead.

Israel’s Government has promised to destroy the Palestinian militant group Hamas in response to widespread terror attacks on Israeli territory over the weekend.

Various groups, including People Before Profit, have been demonstrating outside the embassy since the late afternoon.

[ Israel-Hamas war: Israel imposes ‘complete siege’ of Gaza Strip as overall deaths pass 1,400 ]

There is also a large garda presence outside the embassy, tasked with keeping the demonstrators back from the main door.

At one stage a demonstrator climbed the outer fence and threw a large amount of red paint over the door before being restrained and arrested by gardaí.

Gardaí with drawn batons shouted at protesters to remain behind the fence. Shelbourne Road has been closed as a result of the demonstration.

Protesters shouted “Palestine will be free”, lit flares and waved Palestinian flags. A small number damaged Israeli flags which had been left outside the embassy along with bunches of flowers and sympathy cards.

Large-scale protests have also taken place outside the Israeli embassy in London.