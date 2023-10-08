Man (60s) found dead in Limerick house may have been deceased for considerable period

Gardaí have preserved a scene at a house on the outskirts of Limerick City following the discovery a man’s body inside the property.
The body was discovered on the Old Cratloe Road around 8.30am on Saturday.
The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem which is to be conducted by the State Pathologist.
A garda source said the results of the autopsy will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
Gardaí believe the man, who was aged in his 60s, had been deceased for a considerable period of time.
