Man (60s) found dead in Limerick house may have been deceased for considerable period

The man's body was discovered in a house on Old Cratloe Road in Limerick. Image: Google Maps

Gardaí have preserved a scene at a house on the outskirts of Limerick City following the discovery a man’s body inside the property.

The body was discovered on the Old Cratloe Road around 8.30am on Saturday.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem which is to be conducted by the State Pathologist.

A garda source said the results of the autopsy will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

READ MORE

Gardaí believe the man, who was aged in his 60s, had been deceased for a considerable period of time.

When asked for comment, a Garda spokeswoman replied: “Gardaí in Mayorstone Park are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the discovery of a male body at a residence on Old Cratloe Road, Limerick yesterday morning Saturday 7th October, 2023 at approximately 8.30am.”

“The scene is preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.”

“The body of the man has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. A postmortem examination will be conducted which will determine the course of the investigation.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”