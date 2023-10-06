Ireland

Gardaí open investigation after woman’s body found in house in Co Donegal

Postmortem on body will dictate direction of garda investigation

No details of the woman's identity have been released. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Stephen Maguire
Fri Oct 6 2023 - 21:34

Gardaí have opened an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a house in Co Donegal. The remains of the woman, who was in her 60s, was found at a house in St Johnston on Thursday.

The house has been sealed off and a full investigation has begun into the discovery of her remains. A Garda spokesperson confirmed the Donegal coroner, Dr Denis McCauley, has been informed.

A postmortem on the body will dictate the direction of the Garda investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

No details of the woman’s identity have been released.

