Arms companies step up lobbying efforts as Ireland increases defence budget

At least two major aircraft manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin, have made discreet approaches on the possibilities of Ireland acquiring fighter jets. However, the Government has deferred the possibility of acquiring combat aircraft until at least 2029.

A wide range of international arms manufacturers have started to court the Department of Defence as Ireland seeks to significantly increase defence spending over the next five years.

This includes manufacturers of fighter jets, missile systems and white phosphorus, a controversial munition which is restricted under international law.

Documents released following Freedom of Information requests, along with interviews with defence officials, show arms companies have significantly increased their approaches to Government officials in the hope of obtaining some of the new defence spending promised.

The records show a significant increase in proposals, brochures and advertising material being sent to the Department of Defence after July 2022 when Cabinet approved plans outlined by the Commission on the Defence Forces to increase defence spending by 50 per cent over the next five years.

Much of this increase is earmarked for capital expenditure, including new helicopters, armoured vehicles and ships, and a primary radar system capable of detecting airborne threats.

Other approaches have come from the multinational defence manufacturer Thales and Diehl, a German company specialising in missiles.

Products offered included “laser-guided rockets”, naval shells and systems capable of monitoring threats to ships.

The Spanish arms manufacturer Expal advertised its 120mm mortar system capable of reaching targets almost 10km away along with various types of ammunition including “high explosive” and “smoke white phosphorus”.

White phosphorus is primarily used to generate a smokescreen to conceal military units but its battlefield use has been widely criticised due to the horrific injuries it can inflict.

Several companies also offered drones or missile defence systems.

In releasing the material to The Irish Times, the Department of Defence said it complies with the relevant procurement rules for the acquisition of goods and services, including the European Union procurement directives.

According to a strategy document published last month, the department is planning on making several major acquisitions in the short to medium term including a transport aircraft, armoured utility vehicles and upgraded bomb disposal robots.