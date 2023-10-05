Ireland

Woman killed in suspected hit and run in north Dublin

Female pedestrian (60s) knocked down in Phibsborough on Wednesday evening

26/08/2019 - NEWS - FILE - Gardai pictured at a checkpoint as the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Siochana, launch a campaign aimed at getting people off long term reliance on a learner permit. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Gardai attended the scene. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Jack Power
Thu Oct 5 2023 - 00:06

A woman has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in a suspected hit and run in Phibsborough, north Dublin.

The pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 60s, was killed after she was knocked down shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the Phibsborough Road, north Dublin, a Garda spokesman said.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

READ MORE

A Garda inquiry has been launched to identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Jack Power

Jack Power

Jack Power is a reporter with The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES