Woman killed in suspected hit and run in north Dublin

A woman has been killed after being hit by a vehicle in a suspected hit and run in Phibsborough, north Dublin.

The pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 60s, was killed after she was knocked down shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the Phibsborough Road, north Dublin, a Garda spokesman said.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

A Garda inquiry has been launched to identify the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident.