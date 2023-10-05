Man (40s) killed in Co Tipperary crash involving van and car

Local traffic diversions are in place on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir Road. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 40s has been killed and a woman seriously injured following a crash involving a van and a car in Co Tipperary.

The collision occurred on the N24 near Kilsheelan at about 1.20pm on Thursday.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 40s who was driving the car involved in the collision was seriously injured and has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

The body of the man has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital mortuary.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene of the crash conducting a technical examination of the stretch of road, which has been closed off.

Local traffic diversions are in place on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir Road.

The Garda has issued an appeal for any witnesses to the crash to contact investigating gardaí in Clonmel.

Anyone with information, or motorists who may have camera or dash-cam footage of the N24 between 1pm and 1.30pm, have been asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177 640, the Garda confidential phone line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.