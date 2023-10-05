Donaldson says there are still gaps between British government and DUP over post-Brexit trade impasse

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, speaking to reporters following a meeting of the DUP's ruling executive in Lurgan, Co Armagh. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said there are “still gaps” between the British government and his party on a potential resolution to the impasse over post-Brexit trade.

Emerging from a meeting of the DUP’s ruling executive in Lurgan, Co Armagh, Mr Donaldson said he was not yet in position to make a recommendation to party colleagues on whether to return to powersharing, as he was still awaiting final proposals from the government.

The DUP leader said he was not going to set any deadlines on the engagement with London.

“We’ve just had, I think, a very good meeting, a very positive meeting,” he told reporters.

“I was able to report to our party executive on where we are at the moment in relation to our ongoing discussions with the government. Clearly there are still gaps between us and them in terms of the shortcomings of the Windsor Framework, the areas where we believe it does not go far enough in delivering for Northern Ireland and our ability to trade within the United Kingdom on its internal market.

“And the party is very clear – we’re focused on what we need to achieve and over the next few weeks we’ll continue that engagement with the government to try and get to the solution that we need.

“A solution that both unionists and nationalists can support, that provides the strong foundations that Stormont needs to get back up and running.” - PA