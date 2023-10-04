Number of road crash injuries is double level reported by gardaí, new RSA research finds

The number of injuries sustained in Irish road crashes is almost twice the level reported by gardaí. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The number of injuries sustained in Irish road crashes is almost twice the level reported by gardaí when hospital data is taken into account, according to research undertaken by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

It found that between 2014 and 2021 there were 15,677 hospitalised casualties compared to a total of 8,977 serious injuries recorded by An Garda Siochana.

The data highlighted a significant discrepancy in the number of cyclist injuries in particular, at 2.4 times the rate of garda reporting.

The Irish discrepancy is in common with other EU countries, in part because police definitions are broad and not based on medical assessment.

READ MORE

As part of a European drive to harmonise data based on medial assessment, the RSA conducted a sample analysis in conjunction with the HSE and Trinity College Dublin.

Some of it includes road injuries not reported to gardaí, for example crashes involving single cyclists, often due to road conditions or loss of control.

Dr Stefania Costello, a public health analyst at the RSA, presented findings of the study at the Authority’s annual conference which focused on serious injury, a phenomenon that often takes second place to road fatality rates.

A lack of uniformity in definitions and reporting techniques across EU member states makes comparative analysis difficult. The European Commission has requested this be addressed through a process known as MAIS3+ which will include hospital data.

That process is at the “very early stage” in Ireland, according to Dr Costello, who said hospital data has only been analysed for the first time this year. However, in its sample study, the RSA noted the number of “serious hospital” cases, as opposed to general hospitalisations, was 3,422, amounting to one in five or 22 per cent of the total.

Its research found that 42 per cent of hospital recorded cases were car users, compared to 26 per cent for cyclists.

In 2020, the number of seriously injured cyclists as documented by gardaí dropped but the number of those hospitalised increased, a stark discrepancy highlighted as evidence for the need to take medical reporting into account.

Serious cyclist injury data under the MAIS3+ system showed 80 per cent were male, and the large majority were aged between 25 and 64.

Most hospital injuries for cyclists (38 per cent) were leg fractures, closely followed by head injuries (27 per cent). Spine and neck injuries combined accounted for 5 per cent of hospital recorded injury.

In the sample years, half of cyclists with serious injuries were admitted for five or more days. The RSA is currently working on analysis reports for other categories of road user.