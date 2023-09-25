Ireland

Two hospitalised following explosion in Co Clare pub

Incident occurred shortly before 1pm with investigations ongoing

'Two people were taken to Limerick University Hospital as a precaution,' a garda spokeswoman said. Photograph: Press 22

Mark Hilliard
Mon Sep 25 2023 - 20:20

Two people have been brought to hospital following an explosion at a pub in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at Walsh’s Bar in Killaloe shortly before 1pm.

“Gardaí and emergency services responded to a report of an explosion and subsequent fire at a licensed premises in Killaloe, Co Clare,” a spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said.

“Two people were taken to Limerick University Hospital as a precaution. Units from Nenagh, Scarriff and Killaloe Fire Services attended the scene and brought the fire under control.”

Investigations are ongoing.

Footage shared on social media shows black smoke billowing out of the premises as onlookers gather behind fire and rescue vehicles.

