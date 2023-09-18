Bord na Móna paying tax bill for chief’s €127,000 electric BMW ‘is unacceptable’

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has described as “unacceptable” the actions of Bord na Móna when it paid the benefit-in-kind tax bill for its chief executive’s €127,000 electric BMW and health insurance at a cost of €64,000 in 2022.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Dowd, who received the details in a series of responses to parliamentary questions he put to Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan, said both the cost of the car and the covering of the benefit-in-kind were unacceptable.

“Ordinary Joe soaps” would be shocked that a chief executive’s bill for benefit-in-kind, a tax liability arising from the vehicle being provided, would be covered by a semi-state company, he said. Bord Na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan should pay his own benefit-in-kind, the TD added.

According to details released to Mr O’Dowd, the car provided for Mr Donnellan was an electric BMW iX Sport 5-door SUV worth €127,000. The car has €14,000 of factory extras included – such as metallic paint and a comfort plus pack worth €5,170.

Mr O’Dowd said most people could only dream of having a car like that. “There should be a maximum ceiling of €60,000 set by the Government for car purchase for any semi-state CEO and if they wish for a higher spec they should pay it themselves.

“It’s unacceptable that amount of money being spent on a car. It is absolutely unacceptable. It’s not good value for money. It’s an appalling situation that money is being wasted on a car of that cost. I don’t see why Bord Na Móna don’t actually pay the chief executive officer that amount of money in his pay,” he said.

“I know many people who drive a company car and they’re telling me that after the last budget they were having great difficulty to pay their BIK [benefit-in-kind].

“My own friend’s BIK went from €60 to €100 per week for his company car, and that was on top of increased mortgage payments and having a young family. So the ordinary Joe soap out there, he’s finding it very difficult to pay his BIK. I think it’s a huge issue,” said Mr O’Dowd.