Greyhound Racing Ireland sharpens focus on animal welfare, according to latest annual report

Greyhound Racing Ireland has been under pressure over recent years because of controversy over dog welfare.

There was a doubling of the number of welfare inspections and inspections of establishments carried out by Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) last year when compared to 2021, according to the latest annual report from the semi-State organisation.

As well as the jump in inspections, to 2,674 from 1,221, the body also increased the number of welfare officers it employs to 20, up from 17 in the previous year, according to the 2022 annual report.

The organisation has been under pressure over recent years because of controversy over dog welfare, with interim chief executive John Tuohey telling a Dáil committee last year that the welfare of the greyhounds is GRI’s “main priority”.

‘Breaches of regulations’

In the 2022 annual report, which has just been laid before the Oireachtas, Mr Tuohey described 2022 as a positive year during which 322,124 people attended 1,358 race meetings where 83,978 greyhounds were entered into 14,229 races.

“We will continue to implement a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches of the regulations relating to ownership, treatment or sale of greyhounds,” he said in the report. Animal welfare remains a “compelling priority”.

During the year, he said, there was a “significant expansion” in the scheme to support greyhounds that suffer significant injuries during races and an increased focus on helping retired dogs.

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust, with the support of GRI, assisted in the “rehoming” of 1,808 retired greyhounds during 2022, though the programme was affected by the Ukraine war and successive heatwaves in Europe and the United States, said Mr Tuohey.

There was a significant increase in the number of greyhounds being rehomed in the United States, with 569 dogs being moved there in 2022, as against 137 the previous year.

The organisation is also addressing the issue of doping within greyhound racing, which has been another controversy for the sport.

Analysis of samples

There were 1,541 samples examined during the year, according to the report for 2022, leading to nine adverse findings. Of the samples examined, 295 were procured at owners’ or trainers’ kennels.

“The ongoing investment in laboratory analysis of samples obtained from greyhounds also has further strengthened the integrity and welfare programmes within GRI,” noted the report.

There are currently two cases before the courts involving alleged breaches of the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011.

Financially, 2022 was a challenging year for the semi-state body, which is charged with promoting greyhound racing.

Surplus recorded before tax and other charges fell to €1.6 million from €3 million in 2021, despite turnover from racing activities jumping to €18.8 million from €8.8 million. During the year the organisation received a grant of €17.6 million from the Horse & Greyhound Racing Fund. Consultancy legal and public relations costs during the year were €44,673, up from €13,548 in 2021.