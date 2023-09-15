‘Compulsory purchase could be used’ to secure reception centres for refugees coming to Ireland

Compulsory purchase orders should be used if necessary to provide rapid-build accommodation centres for the thousands of people seeking international protection, an advisory group said in its latest report.

The External Advisory Group on Ending Direct Provision also said there had been “a stark difference in treatment between Ukrainian and other refugees”.

It said the Taoiseach’s department should immediately begin overseeing cross-departmental co-ordination of the State’s response to the sharp increase in the numbers coming here.

This is needed to ensure the delivery of objectives such as the opening of six reception and integration centres (RICs) by the end of 2024, integrating international protection applicants into the Housing Needs Demand Assessment system and the setting up of a specialised accommodation agency by the end of 2024.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sharp post-Covid increase in the number of people seeking international protection in Ireland has shown the limits of relying on private sector emergency accommodation to meet Ireland’s obligations, according to the report. This reinforces the case for a solid core of State-owned and operated accommodation for asylum seekers, it added.

“While recognising the strictly legal differences between the two categories, there has been a stark difference in treatment between Ukrainian and other refugees. This is objectionable in terms of equitable treatment of all refugees who have suffered trauma and danger and been forced to flee from their homelands.”

The report sets out three immediate objectives, including the Taoiseach’s department taking over a co-ordinating role and restated delivery targets for some policy objectives.

The State should urgently procure or use suitable, State-owned sites to ensure that six RICs are available to accommodate a projected 4,667to 5,250 applicants for international protection, with own-door accommodation for families and own-room units for single people.

It should use its emergency powers to deliver three RICs by the end of 2023 and ensure all six are ready for occupation by the end of 2024,” the report said.

“If no suitable sites are available the State should procure them, including if necessary, through compulsory purchase, prepare them for rapid build and ensure that contracts for rapid build accommodation are launched.”

Given political unrest, internal conflict and State-sponsored oppression of citizens in many countries, as well as the looming climate crisis, Ireland will experience a continuing need to accommodate applicants for international protection, the report said.

The Government has been very much focused on finding remedies to immediate issues, but the group believes it should recommit to its stated objective of ending direct provision and replacing it with a better system, even if a longer time frame than originally envisaged may be necessary.

It is likely that the medium term will see the influx of people seeking protection for reasons such as climate, economy, war or persecution that Ireland will be legally obliged to house, the report said.

“Increasing housing capacity over time – for all who need it – is a logical response. To do so will require a greater degree of direct State involvement.”

The group again called for a State agency for the accommodation of asylum seekers be established by the end of 2024 and that departmental responsibility should be with the Department of Housing, given the need for close liaison with local authorities.

It also called for a national information campaign on the issue of people coming here seeking international protection.

“The recent census tells us that the number of non-Irish citizens resident here has increased and now accounts for 12 per cent of the population. Applicants for international protection account for just over one per cent of the population and those who are granted leave to remain will choose to settle here and become full citizens over time.”

The aim of a new information campaign should be to make the case for welcoming the skills and talents that asylum seekers with leave to remain bring to this country, the report says, and refers to recent protests against housing those seeking protection.

“While some participants in the protests had genuine concerns which can be taken into account, there is also evidence that certain groups were promoting misinformation and disinformation to sow confusion and to further their own political aims.”

The authors of the report are Catherine Day, David Donoghue, and Lorcan Sirr.