Decomposed body of man (66) found in Youghal, Co Cork, apartment

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out on a man (66) after his decomposed remains were found at an apartment in Youghal, Co Cork.

Gardaí say that the results of the postmortem will determine the course of their investigation. The postmortem is being carried out as a precautionary measure.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed of the find and the postmortem will take place at Cork University Hospital.

The body was discovered at about 2am at Carey’s Wharf in Youghal, when a person went to check on the man.

The area where the discovery was made has been sealed off for a technical examination. There was no sign of a break in or a disturbance at the property.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court on Cork and an inquest is expected to take place in due course.