OPW halts plan for temporary car park at Castletown House

The Office of Public Works has halted a plan to construct a temporary car park on the grounds of Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has halted a plan to construct a temporary car park on the grounds of Castletown House and Parklands in Celbridge, Co Kildare following protests led by local residents.

In recent days, locals raised concerns over the impact the development of a car park might have on biodiversity and existing traffic issues in the town. Large numbers gathered at the estate during the week to voice opposition to the OPW’s response to access issues at the historic property.

The OPW had moved to install the car park after attempts to broker a licencing agreement with Killross Properties, the owners of a 235-acre parcel of land directly adjacent to the estate, broke down last week.

An entrance to the estate off the M4 – previously the main access point for vehicles – and an adjoining car park fall within the land owned by Killross, and will close to the public on Friday.

The OPW said in a statement on Wednesday night that following consultation with local residents, the car park plan would not go ahead as proposed.

“The OPW will instead operate vehicular access through the historic entrance to Castletown House at Celbridge Gate and facilitate visitor parking at the front of the house in the short term,” it said.

Rosemary Collier, assistant secretary general and head of heritage at the OPW, said the plan was abandoned after “robust and positive engagement” with the community.

“Visitors should be advised that there will be reduced car parking facilities but we will do our best to look after our local and national visitors within the area at Castletown estate in State ownership,” she said.

The OPW also said it was still in contact with the landowners. It is seeking legal advice on further action it could take to resolve the issue.

The Long Gallery at Castletown House in Celbridge. Photograph: Eric Luke

“On the matter of a compulsory purchase order, both the OPW and the local authority are seeking legal advice on this matter,” it said.

Nuala Killeen, a Social Democrats councillor, thanked the community for their “solidarity and support” in recent days.

“It is heartening to feel the community spirit in action and it was great to have so much positive engagement with everyone,” she said. “We will continue to pursue the outstanding issues and dialogue with the OPW.”