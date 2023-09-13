ISPCA spending €500,000 over budget as it pays for emergency private kennels

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) spending for 2023 is already €500,000 over budget as it pays for private kennel shelter for abandoned dogs.

Chief executive Cyril Sullivan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that some 700 dogs have been abandoned to date this year - the same as the total for all of 2022.

The number of dogs being abandoned is unprecedented, he said. “We’re in the middle of a national animal welfare crisis”.

“Effectively there’s been a doubling of the demand on our services. So it’s a very serious situation for us. We find it quite staggering. And, you know, we also have other animals to take care of - horses and cats and others that we have to rescue. So we find this an unprecedented position to be in.”

Some treatment of animals was just horrific, he said and he called for “very serious sanctions” for that type of behaviour.

“The key problem for us in terms of the types of issues we’re having, people are abandoning animals. We have obviously the issue around a Covid puppy boom and other issues that contributed to that type of behaviour,” he said. “It’s totally outrageous and inhumane and deserves the full punishment of the law and the animal welfare legislation provides for the possibility of a fine and five years in jail. I would hope that the full rigors of the law would be applied.”

In the short to medium term the ISPCA is paying private shelters to care for animals as part of their policy to leave no animal behind, explained Mr Sullivan, which had led to their budget overspend. The society is appealing for to the public for additional funding on emergency basis.

“Our board are all determined that we’re not going to leave any animal behind.”

Extra veterinary services will also be provided for the additional dogs in care. However, the current situation was unsustainable, he warned which was why the appeal was being relaunched.