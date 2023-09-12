Strike by gas maintenance workers to proceed on Wednesday

Gas Networks Ireland says it does not expect any disruptions to service but that it will be monitoring the situation. Photograph: PA Wire

About 100 workers at GMC Engineering, which carries out contract work for Gas Networks Ireland, are to strike from Wednesday after talks aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and outsourcing broke down.

Siptu, the union involved, says the strike, which is open ended, will involve picketing at sites in Dublin, Carlow, Cork and Limerick and involves “the real possibility of disruptions in gas supply”.

Gas Networks Ireland says it does not expect any disruptions to service but that it will be monitoring the situation.

It says GMC is involved in “construction, maintenance, metering and emergency response nature on the low-pressure distribution networks nationwide” on its behalf but that the two companies are working together “to ensure that contingency arrangements are in place to manage any emerging issues on the gas network” during the strike.

Siptu’s Adrian Kane said the union’s members had been left with “no option” but to proceed with the action due to “the inflexible and disrespectful approach adopted by management” during talks on Monday night.

“The company sought further extensive changes to work practices as the price for implementing a pay and productivity deal which they had agreed to in May,” he said. “To stall for months and now, at the eleventh hour, attempt to foist massive changes onto workers in return for a modest pay increase is completely unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for GMC said “the company is disappointed that discussions concluded on September 11th without agreement. the company has not frustrated or reneged on any agreed proposal relating to the pay dispute.

“The matter has been referred to the WRC and a conciliation meeting has been arranged at the WRC between the company and Siptu next week. it is regrettable that Siptu is proceeding with the strike prior to the conciliation concluding. The company has always respected the machinery of the state in settling any dispute and we expect that Siptu will also.”