Jockeys and their horses reflect in the water of Laytown Beach during the third race of the day at the Laytown Races in Co Meath on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Racing’s annual trip to the Laytown beach in Co Meath took place on Tuesday evening.

With a history going back over a century and a half, Laytown is the most famous beach meeting run anywhere in the world and the sole such fixture run in Ireland or Britain.

Irish Times photographer Dara Mac Dónaill was on hand to capture the unique occasion.

A pair of jockeys prepare for the Laytown Races on Laytown Beach in Co Meath. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Horses trained by Adrian Joyce at the Laytown Races. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A jockey and their horse splashes in the waters of Laytown Beach. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Onlookers gather for the racing on the beach. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Alec Jeffrey and Michael McNamara (back), both from Bettystown at the Laytown Races. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A man snaps a photo on his phone during the Laytown Races. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Workers set up the boundaries for the races. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times