Irish Dental Association calls for powers to carry out investigations following RTÉ revelations

Operating as a dentist while unregistered with the Dental Council is a criminal offence.

The Irish Dental Association has called for amendments to be made to “outdated legislation which is leaving patients open to risk and harm”.

On Thursday, RTÉ Investigates revealed a person with a conviction for sexual assault who is not registered with the Dental Council of Ireland has been practising as a dentist here. Operating as a dentist while unregistered with the Dental Council is a criminal offence.

The programme highlighted a number of difficulties the Dental Council said it has when it comes to conducting investigations, carrying out inspections or issuing sanctions.

Dr Eamon Croke, President of the Irish Dental Association, said they are “alarmed” by the revelations in the programme.

“We are urgently calling on the Government to immediately move to amend outdated legislation which is leaving patients open to risk and harm,” he said.

“The Irish Dental Association has consistently called for the Dentist’s Act 1985 to be updated and modernised to allow for the mandatory licensing and inspection of dental practices. As it stands, the Dental Council does not have the relevant powers to conduct investigations, carry out inspections or issue sanctions.”

Dr Croke said members of the IDA engaged in a consultation process on legislation governing dentistry in 2013 but they are “still awaiting any meaningful progress”.

“The Government has pursued updates to legislation as required by other health professions. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for dentistry and, once again, shows what little regard the Department of Health gives to dental care and oral health policy,” he said.

“The Irish Dental Association reiterates the need for urgency in legislating for a new dentist’s act without further procrastination.”