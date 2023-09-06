Teenage boy dies in hospital after tractor fall in Galway

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward

A teenage boy has died after falling from a tractor in Co Galway last week.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for witnesses to the road traffic incident which occurred at about 7.40pm at Sylane in Tuam on August 30th.

The boy (16) fell from a tractor and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.

He died during the early hours of Wednesday morning. A postmortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage to come forward.

The force can be contacted at Tuam Garda station 093-70840, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.