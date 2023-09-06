New stamp from An Post marks League of Nations centenary

The stamp design presents a symbolic representation of Ireland’s membership of the League. Photograph: An Post

An Post have announced that they will be releasing a new stamp on Thursday to mark the centenary of Ireland’s admittance to the League of Nations.

Joining the League of Nations in 1923 gave the fledging Irish Free state the opportunity to engage more extensively with other countries.

The stamp design presents a symbolic representation of Ireland’s membership of the League, featuring the national colours of a selection of countries from both the founding members and those countries which joined before Ireland. It highlights the green, white and orange of the Irish flag.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, said the stamp is a timely reminder of Ireland’s history of active engagement in world affairs.

READ MORE

“It is important that we remember and celebrate the significance of Ireland taking our place among our fellow nations. This stamp commemorates Ireland’s ambition as a new state and marks our active engagement in world affairs ever since,” Mr Martin said.

The League of Nations was the first worldwide intergovernmental organisation whose principal mission was to maintain world peace, and was founded in January 1920 by the Paris Peace Conference that formally ended the war.

The creation of the League was an event of decisive importance in the history of international relations and was formally disbanded in 1946, and its powers and functions transferred to the United Nations.

The stamp, produced by leading design house, Zero-G, is available at main post offices, Dublin’s GPO or online at irishstamps.ie.

An accompanying First-day cover envelope shows the then Irish Free State delegation to the League of Nations, September 1923, courtesy of National Archives of Ireland.