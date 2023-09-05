Warm forecast to continue until weekend

The warm, largely dry weather is set to continue over the coming days with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures of up to 26 degrees in parts of Ireland today and only a possibility of isolated showers in the southeast.

Temperatures in Dublin on Tuesday are expected to reach up to 22 degrees with moderate breezes making it a potentially busy day around beaches despite the schools having reopened in recent days. Slightly higher temperatures are forecast in the west and north.

There is, however, the possibility of some thunder over the course of the day in parts of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures this evening are set to range from 14 to 17 degrees across the regions.

Wednesday is also expected to be warm with temperatures of up to 25 degrees forecast. It is expected to be cloudy in places, though, with the possibility again of isolated showers. These could become heavy overnight although the expectation is that it will remain generally dry

Met Éireann says that temperatures will remain in the low to mid-twenties into the weekend with a slight drop anticipated on Sunday, but it suggests that showers are increasingly likely to feature towards the weekend.

Things are expected to cool down significantly next week when the outlook is said to be far more changeable and more rain is expected.

In the meantime, the warm days maintain a trend established during the summer which Met Éireann has said was one of the five warmest on record.

The data is somewhat at odds with a widespread public perception of it having been a poor summer due to the amount of rain that has fallen.

Overall, however, the average summer temperature was 15.8 degrees, making it the hottest summer after 1995, 1976 and 2006. That average temperature of 15.8 degrees is almost identical to the summer of 2018.

This summer was 0.3 degrees warmer than last year despite the summer of 2022 having a few days that were some of the hottest ever recorded in Ireland.

June was the warmest on record in most places, with the average temperature for the month exceeding 16 degrees for the first time. July, however, was the wettest on record in many places with temperatures an average of between 0.6 and 0.8 degrees lower than normal.