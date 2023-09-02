Toddler who died after being struck by car in Laois to be buried on Monday

A toddler, who died after being hit by a car, will be laid to rest on Monday. Three-year-old Rosealeen “Rosie” McDonagh was struck by a car on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise on Wednesday afternoon.

Among those to send condolences to Rosealeen’s family on rip.ie were the O’Reilly family in Cashel who lost a young member of their own family, Tommy (3), in a car crash on Tuesday night in Cashel in Co Tipperary. The boy will be buried alongside his grandparents Tom and Bridget following a funeral Mass with his grandparents on Sunday.

In a social media post the family said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rosies parents and family as they mourn their beloved daughter/sister/granddaughter. May God give you strength to navigate your way through this horrific ordeal. Rosie has a friend in Heaven with our beautiful Tom. We are heartbroken for you as we are ourselves as we mourn Tom and his grandparents and are also thinking of the Clonmel families. God Bless.”

Rosealeen is survived by her parents Bernard and Victoria and siblings Bernie, Julia, Valerie, Priscilla and Jolene. Her funeral Mass will take place in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise on Monday at noon, with the burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery in Mountmellick.

Gardaí are still appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision in which the three-year-old died to contact them. “Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise on Tuesday between 12.45pm and 1.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they said.