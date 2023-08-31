Girl (3) killed in Portlaoise road crash is named locally

A three-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in Co Laois on Wednesday has been named locally as Rosaleen McDonagh.

The incident occurred at Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of Portlaoise at about 1.15pm.

In a statement, gardaí said the girl had been seriously injured during the collision and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Locals have been offering their support to the girl’s family. In a social media post, her aunt Marylou McCarthy wrote: “Rest in peace to my beautiful niece Rosleeen my whole life you were. You’re with the angels now. I’ll miss you very much princess look over us all especially your mommy.”

Portlaoise parish priest Monsignor John Byrne said people had been deeply affected by the what is the latest in a series of road fatalities involving young people. “I think the whole country has been mourning the tragic news that has been coming out of Tipperary with the tragic deaths of Leaving Cert pupils in Clonmel and the tragic death of a 3 year old child and his grandparents in Cashel. Now we have the death of another three-year-old child. This is very sad.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were in the Fairgreen area of Portlaoise this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.30pm, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

It comes after the death of three members of one family in a car crash in Co Tipperary. Tom O’Reilly (45) and his 46-year-old wife Bridget, also known as Bridgie, died in the crash near Cashel on Tuesday night which also claimed the life of their grandson, Tom (3) and left their son Tom jnr (22) and daughter-in-law Diane (22) in hospital with serious injuries.

In Clonmel last Friday, four young people were killed in a crash while on the way to Carlow to celebrate exam results. They were Luke McSweeney (24), his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18. Ms Murphy’s funeral takes place today.