Cork teenager who died swimming remembered as ‘loveable rogue’

Mourners at the requiem mass of Jack O'Sullivan at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough, Cork.

“A loveable rogue,” is how the 14-year-old boy who died while swimming in Cork Harbour was remembered on Tuesday by his parents, as relatives and friends gathered in their hundreds to support the grieving family at the boy’s funeral mass.

Evyonn O’Sullivan was flanked by her husband, Kevin, as she painted a tender, funny and poignant picture Jack, who died after getting into difficulty while swimming with friends off a pontoon in Passage West last Thursday afternoon.

Expressing her gratitude to all those who had participated in the search and recovery “to bring our beautiful boy back to us”, Ms O’Sullivan said that they were also grateful to see so many people join them in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the Lough to celebrate their son’s life.

“From a young age, Jack had a personality that was bigger than himself, his smile lit up the room. He was a messer, and a joker, always trying to make people laugh, helping people in any way he could – ask anyone, teachers, neighbours, whoever – Jack was a loveable rogue,” she said.

Recalling that Jack grew up on the northside of Cork city where he made many friends, she said his outgoing personality stood him in good stead when the family moved to Friar’s Walk on the city’s southside, as it took him no time to forge new friendships.

“Jack was always smiling. When we moved across the bridge to the southside, Jack made many, many new friends. He started school only knowing one person but by the end of the month he knew everybody in the school. That’s how popular he was.

“The best thing he did was join the Barrs. He loved going to training and the matches,” said Ms O’Sullivan. She recalled how when he forgot his boots at a blitz in Dublin, he asked for a spare pair, and had his coaches in stitches by telling them he took a size 9. “What 11-year-old wears a size 9?”

Ms O’Sullivan said that Jack was a great man for chatting and talked to people from all walks of life during his average day. “I’d say he even had conversations with himself if he had nobody to talk to. We used to say that Jack had a thousand and one questions and forty more for everybody.

“He knew all the neighbours before we did. In the last number of years Jack began to take more pride in his appearance. He was forever styling his friends. He loved his sprays and would be dousing himself before he went out. We would be choking – with laughter!”

The middle child of the O’Sullivans’ seven children, Jack, who was due to go into second year in Coláiste Éamann Rís this week, is survived by his parents and older siblings, Kayleigh, Sophie and Chloe and younger siblings, Mia, James and baby Isabelle.

Among the gifts symbolising Jack’s life were his hurley and helmet reflecting his love of sport with St Finbarrs, a hairbrush and aftershave reflecting his attention to his appearance and a packet of sweets and a soft drink.

Mass celebrant, Fr Kevin Kiernan, said that when he heard of the tragedy, little did he know it was Jack. “It’s hard to believe that this could happen to such a wonderful young fellow who cared for his younger sister, bringing her to school, who cared for his younger brother, who cared for all his family.”

“We gather here this morning, shocked, saddened, broken hearted – it’s like that dream we have, and we hope that when we wake up, it will be gone but sustaining us this morning is our faith where Jesus invites all of us, despite the difficulties of life, to be people of faith, to be people of hope.

“Everyone who met Jack was the better for meeting him – he had this personality that no matter where he went, just radiated joy, radiated peace, radiated love – he loved his hurling, he loved his school, he loved looking well, he loved life, full stop.”

Inside the church, groups of teenagers, many wearing T-shirts bearing Jack’s smiling face under a caption D Boss on the front and Forever 14 on the back, huddled together to comfort each other as they struggled to come to terms with the shocking loss of their friend.

Jack’s classmates from Coláiste Éamann Rís had formed a guard of honour as his remains were brought into the church and after the funeral mass, his team-mates with Pearse Celtic FC with whom he played soccer formed a guard of honour as his remains left the church.

A keen hurler and footballer, Jack was remembered by his many team-mates from St Finbarr’s GAA club who were joined by the club’s senior hurlers to form a guard of honour at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully on Cork’s northside where he was laid to rest.

Among those to pay their respects to the O’Sullivan family at the funeral mass were Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, Cork South Central Sinn Féin TD, Donnchadh O’Laoghaire, local Cllr Mick Finn and former Cork GAA stars, Charlie McCarthy, Donal O’Grady and Paddy Hayes.