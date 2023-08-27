Murderer of Irish peacekeepers reportedly released after 8½ years in prison

Pte Thomas Barrett (left) and Pte Derek Smallhorne (right) were abducted and shot dead in 1980 in south Lebanon

The Department of Defence is attempting to confirm reports that the murderer of two Irish peacekeepers has been released in Lebanon, halfway through his prison sentence.

Defence Forces Privates Derek Smallhorne and Thomas Barrett were murdered on April 18th, 1980 while serving with the Unifil mission in the country. Pte John O’Mahony suffered serious injuries.

In 2020, ex-militia member Mahmoud Bazzi was found guilty of the murders following years on the run. The court sentenced Bazzi to life in prison but immediately reduced this sentence to 15 years on the basis of his age.

Bazzi murdered the two Irishmen to avenge his brother who had been killed in a firefight with Irish and Fijian forces that became known as the Battle of At Tiri.

Paul Clarke, a Defence Forces veteran who formed part of the campaign to bring Bazzi to justice, said on Sunday that Bazzi was released on July 31st but that the families of Pte Smallhorne and Pte Barrett were only informed this week.

Including time spent in custody before his trial, Bazzi, who is 79, had served 8½ years in prison.

“It was totally unexpected,” Mr Clarke said of Bazzi’s reported release. He said Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin has committed to the families to find out the reason for the reported early release.

Mr Clarke said Bazzi is believed to be residing in south Lebanon, the area where the murders occurred. He speculated that Bazzi may have been released early due to his age or ill health.

A Department of Defence spokeswoman said it is aware of reports of Bazzi’s release but has yet to receive official confirmation. “The Department is, therefore, seeking clarification of the matter.”

She said the Defence Forces’ Personnel Support Services are liaising with the families of Pte Barrett and Pte Smallhorne and is offering support. It is also continuing to support Pte O’Mahony.

Bazzi committed the murders while a member of the Israeli-sponsored South Lebanon Army (SLA) militia, formed to operate against Palestinian and Lebanese Shia forces during Israel’s 1978-2000 occupation of Lebanese territory.

The Irish peacekeepers were travelling in a convoy on April 18th, 1980, when they were stopped by the SLA.

Pte O’Mahony, from Scartaglin, Co Kerry, testified during the trial that the two Irish soldiers were assaulted before being driven away by the militiamen.

Bazzi later appeared on television and said he murdered the men to revenge for his brother’s death. However, he later changed his story and said he had been ordered by his commander to kill the men.

Following a UN investigation Bazzi was found in 2015 living in Michigan in the US and selling ice-cream. He was later deported to Lebanon over immigration offences and he was put on trial there for the two men’s murder before a military tribunal.