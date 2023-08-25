Coast Guard rescues man from water in Galway Bay

An Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter assisted in the operation in Galway on Friday

A man was rescued from the water in Galway Bay after falling overboard from a vessel shortly after 1.30pm on Friday afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his early 20s, is believed to have fallen overboard near the entrance to the harbour while preparing to clean the decks.

Valentia Coast Guard was alerted by Marine VHF radio, emergency channel 16, to the incident.

Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118, Galway RNLI and Costelloe Bay Coast Guard unit were immediately tasked to the scene.

Shortly after arriving on scene, Rescue 118 located and recovered the casualty, who was transferred to Galway University Hospital after receiving medical assistance at the scene.

The Shannon base Coast Guard helicopter, which at the time was completing a patient transfer to University Hospital Galway, was placed on standby in Galway until the incident was over.