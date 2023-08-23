Youghal Ironman: Vigil to be held in honour of men who died

Locals in Youghal, Co Cork plan to hold a silent candlelight vigil as a show of support to the the bereaved families of Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden. Photograph courtesy of Orla Riordan

Locals in Youghal, Co Cork plan to hold a silent candlelight vigil as a show of support to the bereaved families of Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden, who died while participating in an Ironman event in the town last Sunday.

Members of the public are invited to bring a candle or torch to the vigil, which will take place on Thursday at 7pm at Green Park.

Community radio presenter Tommy Collins says that the people of the town are keen to show solidarity with the families.

“There is a great community spirit in Youghal and we feel we should do something to honour the passing of those two brave athletes who sadly passed away,” he said.

Meanwhile, sea swimmers in the town have already paid tribute to the men. Members of the Salty Souls group held a minute’s silence in the water on Tuesday morning in a show of respect to the families of the deceased.

Group member Orla O’Riordan said that it was “a very poignant moment” and a “show of love and sadness at their loss”.

Mr Wall, who got engaged to fiancee Tina whilst on holiday in Italy last May, will be laid to rest on Thursday following requiem Mass at the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth, Co Meath. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mourners have been asked to make a donation to www.eastcorkrapidresponse.com in lieu of flowers.

Mr Wall (44) was working in the UK as a sales director for Top Tubes Ltd In Solihull. There he was described as being “one of life’s good guys”.

Last week, he met members of Stourbridge FC to unveil plans by the firm to sponsor the women’s first team for the 2023-2024 season.

In a statement Stourbridge FC said that they were “saddened” to hear the “terrible news” of his passing and grateful for his and Top Tubes support. “Our thoughts are with his fiancee, family and friends and with all of his colleagues.”

Mr Wall, who was originally from Cardrath in Slane, Co Meath is survived by his fiancee Tina, his parents, Oliver and Gertrude, his siblings Martin, Martin, Joe and Maria, extended family and friends.

A private service for Toronto-based Ivan Chittenden (64) was held at the Island Crematorium in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork on Tuesday.

In addition to competing in Ironman events, Mr Chittenden ran marathons in Tokyo, Berlin, London, Chicago, New York and Boston. He completed his first Ironman event a decade ago.

He is survived by his second wife, Siobhan, and her children Jack and Kate.