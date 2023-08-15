Irish-language Book of the Year shortlist announced

The winners of the awards will be announced at an awards ceremony at the end of September

Ríona Nic Congáil, Diarmuid Johnson, Micheál Ó Conghaile, Meadhbh Ní hEadhra, Sadhbh and Tristan Rosenstock and Áine Ní Ghlinn are among the writers that have been shortlisted for the 2023 Irish-Language Book of the Year publishing awards.

Twenty books in total have been shortlisted across three categories: Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin for book of the year for adults; Gradam Réics Carló, book of the year for children; and Gradam de Bhaldraithe, book of the year for publications translated into Irish.

The shortlists were announced on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Tuesday by An tOireachtas, in conjunction with Foras na Gaeilge.

Established in 1897, the competition provides a platform for Irish-language writing and previous winners include Pádraig Mac Piarais, Máirtín Ó Cadhain and Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill.

“Readers will be spoiled for choice with the range and diversity of works shortlisted which include novels, collections of essays and poetry, picture books for our young readers and exquisite translations from other languages,” said Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, chief executive of An tOireachtas.

The nominated books are as follows:

Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin

Éanlaith Iarthuaisceart Thír Chonaill (LeabhairCOMHAR) by Maitiú Ó Murchú

An Óige agus an Athbheochan (LeabhairCOMHAR) by Ríona Nic Congáil

Léann na Sionainne (Cló Léann na Gaeilge) edited by Aengus Ó Fionnagáin and Gordon Ó Riain

Ceallach (Leabhar Breac) by Diarmuid Johnson

Dhá Leagan Déag: Léargais Nua Ar An Sean-Nós (Cló Iar-Chonnacht) by Philip Fogarty, Tiber Falzett and Lillis Ó Laoire

Nollaig Oileánach (Cló Iar-Chonnacht) by Micheál Ó Conghaile

Béal na Péiste (Cló Iar-Chonnacht) by Fionntán de Brún

Gradam Réics Carló

Teach Teidí (Picnic Press) by Sadhbh Rosenstock and illustrated by Ciara Ní Dhuinn

Bláth Fiáin (Cló Iar-Chonnacht) by Méadhbh Ní hEadhra and illustrated by Deirdre Ní Thuathail and Clifford Hayes

Amuigh Faoin Spéir (Futa Fata) by Sadhbh Devlin and illustrated by Brian Fitzgerald

Inis Mara (LeabhairCOMHAR) by Tristan Rosenstock and illustrated by Mark Wickham

Eoinín Ag Dul A Chodladh (Futa Fata) by Muireann Ní Chíobháin and illustrated by Róisín Hahessy

Ag Buzzáil Sa Ghairdín (An tSnáthaid Mhór) by Áine Ní Ghlinn illustrated by Andrew Whitson

Púcaí Shmúcaí Agus dánta eile (Futa Fata) by Gabriel Rosenstock and illustrated by Úna Woods and Tarsila Krüse

Gradam de Bhaldraithe

Siúrmó (Leabhar Breac) by Jean-Claude Izzo and translated by Bernadette Nic an tSaoir

Cuairt San Nioclás (Cló Iar-Chonnacht) by Clement Clarke Moore and translated by Darach Ó Scolaí

Na Ríthe Beaga (Barzaz) by Delphine de Vigan and translated by Máirín Nic Con Iomaire

An Buachaill, an Caochán, an Sionnach agus an Capall (An tSnáthaid Mhór) by Charlie Mackesey and translated by Máire Zepf and Antain Mac Lochlainn

Art abú! Scoil na nArrachtaí (Dalen Éireann). By David de Thuin and translated by Caitlín Nic Íomhair

The winners will be announced at ceremony at the end of September when a prize fund of €17,000 will be awarded.

Details of all publications are available at antoireachtas.ie.