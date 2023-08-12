Pedestrian (50s) dies after being hit by truck on M6 motorway in Co Offaly

Gardaí said the M6 in Tullamore between junction five and junction six westbound is closed as well as the N76 at Cuffesgrange. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died after being hit by a truck on a motorway in Co Offaly in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened on the M6 in Tullamore at about 4.45am when a truck struck the man between junction five and junction six westbound.

The pedestrian, aged in his early 50s, was fatally injured. His body remains at the scene and will be taken to Tullamore hospital where a postmortem is due to take place.

The driver of the truck, a man aged in his 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí have said the M6 between junction five and junction six westbound is closed with diversions in place while forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí have also issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward, including road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a man has been seriously injured in a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Kilkenny.

The incident occurred at about 2.10pm on Saturday on the N76 at Cuffesgrange in between Kilkenny city and Callan. Gardaí are at the scene.

The man, who was driving the car, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The N76 at Cuffesgrange is closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were travelling on the N76 in the Cuffesgrange area between 1.45pm and 2.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.