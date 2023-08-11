Heavy showers and possible flooding forecast for this weekend

A combination of sunny spells and intermittent rain is forecast for the weekend. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The best of the weekend weather is likely to occur on Sunday, according to Met Eireann. The national forecaster said more “changeable” weather was due, particularly on Saturday when showers would turn to heavy and persistent rain, particularly in the west.

Although Friday began with widespread sunny spells conditions are forecast to change to scattered showers today, some of them heavy, with longer spells of rain Friday evening.

Temperatures will rise to about 22 degrees in the east and north.

Saturday will see occasional sunny spells by could also see some flooding as heavy showers move in from the southwest. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh, southwesterly winds.

READ MORE

Meteorologist with Met Éireann Conall Ruth said the best of the weather is likely to be on Sunday, but don’t expect sunbathing conditions, he said.

Sunday is expected to begin with sunny spells and showers, the showers growing more frequent in the north and west. Highest temperatures will be 18 to 21 degrees with mostly moderate southwesterly winds.

Sunday night temperatures will fall to 12 or 13 degrees, as winds will ease off and showers will be isolated to west and northwest coasts. Elsewhere it will be mainly dry.

After a dry start on Monday, there will be further sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees are forecast, with mostly light to moderate westerly breezes. Tuesday will be dry again in the morning with showers in the afternoon, becoming isolated again in the evening. Highest temperatures will be 18 or 19 degrees with mainly light westerly winds.

Current indications suggest something of a drier couple of days with higher temperatures leading in to the following weekend.