Cockroaches, mould and foul water among reasons for food business closures in July

Heavy cockroach activity in a kitchen near uncovered food, rodent droppings near a chest freezer and rotten meat being stored on site were some of the reasons for 10 enforcement orders being issued to food businesses by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month.

Closure orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on three businesses and on four others under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

A closure order was served on Al Huda Grocery, of 72A Summerhill, Dublin 1, after heavy cockroach activity was noted in the kitchen and associated areas in the premises. Multiple live cockroaches were seen moving around the floors and walls.

The order also noted that open, ready to eat foods were uncovered in the kitchen area, where cockroaches were likely to come into contact with them. Temperature-sensitive foods were stored in warm fridges, with temperatures above 20 degrees, and floors and surfaces were covered in dirt, debris and black mould, it said.

Sichuan Chilli King, of 100a Parnell Street, Dublin 1, was served a closure order which said the whole premises was filthy, with large deposits of grease and mould seen on the motor housing in the cold room. A disused bathroom, which was being used as a storeroom, had a layer of spilt food in it, several centimetres thick in places, and heavy mould growth.

A closure order was served on Spice of India, of Looney’s Cross, Bishopstown, Co Cork, after foul water was seen stagnating around an open drain in a drinks service area within the restaurant area. There was rotten timber flooring beside the open drain with congealed black dirt and debris, and the concrete flooring and tile around the drain was cracked and broken.

MJ Atkinson Limited, of Unit 3, Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Co Cavan, was also issued a closure order, which stated that meat considered unfit for human consumption due to putrefaction and foreign body contamination was being stored at the establishment.

Momo’s, of Unit 8, Tuansgate, Belgard Square, Tallaght in Dublin 24, received a closure order after the premises was deemed not to be clean or hygienic. Accumulations of thick dirt, grease, cobwebs and food debris were observed throughout. Cleaning equipment, such as mops and sweeping brushes, was found to be coated with grease and dirt.

Perishable foodstuffs such as chicken shish, lamb shish and garlic sauce were stored at temperatures that could have resulted in a risk to health, the order stated.

Pizza Lab, of 16 King Street North, Dublin 7, was issued a closure order as, on the day of the inspection, the food handler on site was not aware that the cold room was not working properly. The FSAI also stated that the operator had failed to ensure that food handlers were supervised and instructed in food hygiene matters in line with their work.

A closure order was issued to Ocean Palace Chinese Takeaway, of Unit 8A, Blackcastle Shopping Centre, Navan, Co Meath, where there was a significant build-up of mould growth on surfaces in the cold room, and a thick build-up of food debris evident on the inside of food-storage containers.

A large quantity of raw pork and chicken were thawing in vegetable preparation sinks, and cooked chicken and noodles were stored on the raw meat preparation area directly adjacent to raw meat. Boxes of raw chicken were thawing on the floor, the order stated.

“Failures to follow the basics of staff training, regular cleaning and correct storage of food are seen again and again throughout the Enforcement Orders issued in July,” said FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne.