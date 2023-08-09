‘We’re so privileged to have it’: historic Dublin Horse Show is the highlight of European equestrian events

Noel Cregan exercising Ruairi a maxi cob before the opening of the 2023 Dublin Horse Show. Photograph: Alan Betson

For some it’s a family tradition, but for many it’s a great day out.

The 2023 Dublin Horse Show kicked off on Wednesday afternoon, marking the beginning of the event’s 148th edition.

Lord Major of Dublin Cllr Daithí De Róiste arrived at the RDS in Ballsbridge in the Lord Mayor’s carriage, a highly ornate horse-drawn method of transport dating back to the late 1700s.

Brendan Mulreany was tending to the horses saddled to the Lord Mayor’s carriage on Wednesday. For the last 15 years, Mulready Carriage’s has provided horses to Dublin City Council on the opening day of the show.

READ MORE

“It’s one of the biggest horse shows in Europe. It’s so sought after, they bring the top horses from around the world to come to Dublin to show them off,” said Mr Mulreany, dressed sharply in silver-grey slacks and a waistcoat. “We’re so privileged to have it.”

Mya O’Toole from Wicklow with gelding Major Sam and Kate Devine and Sean Looney from Waterford with stallion Benlows Hero. Photograph: Alan Betson

James Rochford and Tanya Bourke preparing Irish Draught Prospect Earl. Photograph: Alan Betson

Inside the RDS, Teresa McCarthy from Leixlip in Co Kildare was walking past the main arena.

“It’s lovely to come and just see the horses, and just see all that goes on, there’s just so much at it,” she said. “We started bringing the kids years ago, when they were small. It’s just a great day out.”

For Dublin woman Sheenagh Walsh, coming to the show has become a family tradition.

“In recent years we’ve been coming, and I used to come here as a child, so it really takes back lovely memories,” she said.

Kate Devine and Sean Looney from Waterford with Irish Draught Stallion Benlows Hero getting a wash down. Photograph: Alan Betson

Noel Cregan, from Co Roscomman exercising Ruairi a maxi cob in a practice arena. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ms Walsh used to attend the horse show with her parents. “Now, in turn, I’m bringing my own child here, so it’s very special.”

On the other side of the main arena, Co Kilkenny man James Murphy, dressed in a hat and blazer, was consulting his event catalogue.

“I’ve been coming for the last 40 years,” he said. “I keep horses myself ... I never miss it.”

Fiona Bothwell, who has been coming to the show from Co Antrim for the last four years with her teenage daughter Zara, said the event is all “about the ambience”. Zara has just got a pony, and the two are even more interested equestrian now and “really enjoy seeing horses performing”.

For Donald O’ Connor (18), from Cork, the show, which he is attending in person for the third time, is a way to celebrate his passion for horses and horse-riding. “I grew up riding horses myself and always had interest in the sport,” he said. “I’ve been watching the Dublin show on TV every time I couldn’t join in person.”

Rebecca Doyle Hughes (21), who has been coming to the show from out of Dublin since she was four, said this event is still “the highlight of the year”.

“I really enjoy coming every year and will be around for the whole week,” she said.