Girl (8) dies following Co Antrim road crash

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim. Photograph: Presseye

An eight-year-old girl has died following a road traffic incident in Co Antrim on Wednesday afternoon.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said emergency services received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision in the High Street area of Carrickfergus at around 11.40am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it dispatched four emergency crews, two ambulance officers and one doctor to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to attend.

However, the eight-year-old, Scarlett Rosborough from the Larne area, died at the scene.

“A second child, was also injured during the collision and has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. The High Street area of Carrickfergus remains closed at this time,” a statement from the PSNI said.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 684 of 09/08/23.”