Woman in her 60s dies at Co Wexford beach

Indications are that a medical incident occurred while the woman was in the water. File photograph: Getty Images

A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming on a beach in south Co Wexford.

Gardaí say they were alerted to the incident at 11.30am on Saturday.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was removed from the water at Bannow Bay and pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda sources said the first indications were that a medical incident took place while the woman was in the water.

READ MORE

Her body has been brought to Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem is due to be carried out.

Gardaí are preparing a file for the coroner, with no further details available at this time.