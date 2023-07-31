Dublin nursing home caring for nuns to close as it is ‘too small to be financially viable’

The Society of the Sacred Heart and Cedar House Nursing Home to have Cedar House Nursing Home in Mount Anville Park, Dublin 14, taken over as a going concern. Photograph: file image

A south Dublin nursing home will close its doors because it is “too small to be financially viable”.

Cedar House Nursing Home at Mount Anville Park, Dublin 14, is home to a number of Sacred Heart Sisters as well as lay members of the public.

No closing date has yet been put in place for the 24-bed facility, but a spokesperson said that the timeline would be flexible to ensure that residents can be relocated. Family members of the residents have been informed of the impending closure.

In a statement, Barbara Duffy, chair of the board of directors of Cedar House Nursing Home, and Dairne McHenry, canonical leader of the Society of the Sacred Heart Ireland-Scotland Province, said they announced their decision with “great sadness, and immense regret”.

READ MORE

“Like so many other nursing homes, Cedar House is now too small to be financially viable and, despite the best efforts of all concerned, it has continued, over a number of years, to incur considerable financial losses,” read the statement.

It said that the board and the Society of the Sacred Heart had been in negotiation for over a year with companies who had expressed interest in acquiring the facility as a going concern - but these had not been successful.

The statement said that the board and the Society of the Sacred Heart “will now follow all of the statutory processes to ensure that the closure is as sensitive, smooth and ethical as is possible under these difficult circumstances”.