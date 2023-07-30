Heavy rain expected for All Ireland Sunday as wet summer continues

Weather could play a part in the clash between Dublin and Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Football final, with the 80,000 fans set to endure bouts of heavy rain as they make their way to Croke Park.

According to Met Éireann, the sunny spells earlier on Sunday are giving way to light rain destined to turn heavy in places in the afternoon at the time of the game throw-in. The day will become breezy with freshening southwesterly winds although it will remain humid with temperatures staying between 17C and 19C.

Sunday night will be mild, humid and breezy with further scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, while continuing to be heavy and persistent at times. Temperatures will drop slightly to between 13C and 15C in fresh west to southwest winds.

Monday will continue to see rain but there will only be scattered falls of rain or drizzle. On a brighter note, some sunny spells will develop, with highest temperatures of 19C to 21C all in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

Tuesday will be more of the same but will be overall dry with sunny spells with top temperatures ranging from 17C to 22C with the East set to get the best of the heat. However, some rain will likely move in across the country overnight with mist and low clouds too. Lowest temperatures of 10C to 14C degrees with mostly light variable breezes.

The sunshine will be short lived however, with Wednesday looking like being a washout. Latest indications suggest it will be a wet day with cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout. It will still remain warm with temperatures of 16C to 19C, with moderate north to northwest winds developing.

There will be long clear spells and some showers following overnight, the focus of these across the north. Lowest temperatures of 11C to 13C, in moderate north to northwest winds.

Thursday and Friday the sunshine will return but with passing showers, some of which will become heavy later across the eastern half of the country. North to northwest winds will remain mostly moderate in strength. Temperatures will hit 15C to 19C with best values across the sunny southeast.