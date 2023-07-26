Man (40s) dies in single vehicle crash in Roscommon

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses, especially those who might have video footage of the incident. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man in his 40s died in a road traffic crash on the N5 near Strokestown, Co Roscommon on Wednesday afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at about 2.40pm at Cloonfree, gardaí said. The driver was fatally injured in the crash.

After gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash, the deceased’s body was removed to Roscommon University Hospital. A postmortem will take place in due course.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Co Roscommon this afternoon.

“The collision occurred at approximately 2.40pm on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.”

Following a technical examination of the crash scene, the road was reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses, especially those who might have video footage of the incident.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle Garda station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”