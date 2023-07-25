‘Take responsibility’ to help prevent drowning deaths, water safety officials urge

Swimmers were asked to swim within their depth at lifeguarded points

Water safety organisations are calling on people to “do one thing or improve one thing” to help stop drownings on World Drowning Prevention Day today, July 25th.

“Lifeguards are not babysitters,” deputy chief executive of Water Safety Ireland (WSI), Roger Sweeney said in advance of the day organised by the World Health Organisation to draw attention to the “intolerably high, and entirely preventable” toll taken by such deaths.

So far this year, 42 people have drowned in Ireland. In 2022, 85 people died by drowning in the country, 53 of which were deemed accidental. WSI, the RNLI and the Coast Guard are involved in the awareness campaign.

The organisations ask that people have well maintained equipment, a means of calling for help, and properly fitting life jackets or flotation devices on every trip, following an increase in year-round water-based activities such as kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding.

“People need to take responsibility for their own actions, they need to take responsibility for their children, the lifeguards are not babysitters and that’s something that you can see there [in WSI statistics], it happens every year,” Mr Sweeney said.

In 2022, 587 lost children were located by lifeguards, and 31,752 accidents were prevented.

He also added that leaving inflatable toys at home, swimming within your depth and at lifeguarded waterways while being aware of dangerous rip currents are important in drowning prevention.

“Rips are strong currents running out to sea that can quickly drag people from the shallows into deeper water. Rip current channels can often be mistaken for a safe swimming spot because the channel of water appears flat and is surrounded by a choppier sea surface,” Mr Sweeney explained.

Swimming between red and yellow flags at lifeguarded waterways is the best way to avoid rips, he said.

Coast Guard operations manager Gerard O’Flynn appealed to everybody to attend to their own personal safety.

“Always check the weather forecast, confirming that weather is suitable for your chosen activity, check tide times, establish if the tide is ebbing or flooding,” he said.

Everyone, especially families, should be aware of the risks and know what to do in an emergency, according to RNLI regional water safety lead, Linda-Gene Byrne.

“We want people to enjoy the water but urge everyone to think about their own safety, take time to familiarise yourself with our advice and to share this with your family and friends,” Ms Byrne said.

“The challenge for World Drowning Prevention Day is one that can easily be adopted by families enjoying the water with a simple conversation before engaging in their chosen activity.”

In the last five years drowning accounted for 40 per cent of all combined road and water deaths. 714 people died on the road, while 449 died by drowning.